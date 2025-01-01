About this product
• 8 mini pre-rolls per tin
• 100 mg blend of THCP, THCA, HHCP, and Delta 8 per blunt
• Rolled in Mike Tyson's own Toad Terpene-infused blunt wraps
• Rolled with Sour Diesel weed strain terpenes
Enjoy a cannabinoid blend with an extra punch of nicotine when you light up a Tyson Blunt Baby.
Tyson 2.0 THCP Blend Pre-Rolled Blunt Babies are rolled in Mike Tyson's famous terpene-infused tobacco-free blunt wraps, adding extra terps to the legal hemp flower each blunt is rolled with.
Every tin has 8 mini pre-rolled blunts, totaling 800 mg of THCP blended with THCA, HHCP, and Delta 8; and with a combined 5 grams of premium American-grown hemp.
*Sour Diesel* is a well-known hybrid strain of weed which offers dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing effects.
Features
• Made in America: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies exemplify fine American artistry and feature premium ingredients for a consistently delightful smoking experience.
• USDA Organic: The USDA organic seal proudly adorns Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies, certifying them as an organic product with an impressive 95 percent or more organic content.
• 800 mg: Each set of Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies tins combines 800mg, with 8 rolls thoughtfully infused at 100mg each for your enjoyment,
• Lab Tested: All Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies undergo rigorous lab testing, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety for our customers.
• Tyson Blunt Wraps: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies are expertly crafted using Mike Tyson's own tobacco-free blunt wraps.
• Pure Hemp Flower: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies are exclusively crafted from pure hemp flower, ensuring an authentic and premium smoking experience.
• High Potency Blend: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies offers a potent blend featuring THCP, THCA, HHCP, and D8 in a 95% concentration, complemented by 5% terpenes for flavor infusion.
• Pocket-Friendly Case: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies come in a compact, pocket-friendly case that holds eight rolls per case.
• Short Burn / Dogwalker: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies are a perfect match for a short and swiftly-burning stroll during your dog-walking adventure.
Tyson 2.0 THCP Blend Pre-Rolled Blunt Babies - Sour Diesel
About this product
About this brand
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff
We are the true OG smoke shop! We have been in business for more than 50 years, growing from a tiny 3-room office to 13 brick-and-mortar locations. Now we have become the world's best online smoke shop & novelty gift store. We love our customers and couldn’t have done it without you. That’s why we would do anything to serve our customers. Even our name guarantees the absolute most discreet shopping experience of any smoke shop in America.
Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs.
We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions.
Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices.
We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products.
Looking for inspiration? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.
