About this product
• 10 mini pre-rolls per tin
• 100 mg blend of THCP, THCA, HHCP, and Delta 8 in each preroll.
• Rolled with Blueberry Haze weed strain terpenes
• Lab Tested
Shorties is a mix of THCA and cannabinoids, including rare THCP, HHC, and Delta 8. This blend guarantees a well-balanced high, delivering a soothing experience for a euphoric sense of bliss.
Features
• Made in America: Crafted with precision, Tyson 2.0 Shorties exemplify fine American artistry and feature premium ingredients for a consistently delightful smoking experience.
• USDA Organic: The USDA organic seal proudly adorns Tyson 2.0 Shorties, certifying them as an organic product with an impressive 95 percent or more organic content.
• 1000 mg: Each set of Tyson 2.0 Shorties tins combines 1000mg, with 10 rolls thoughtfully infused at 100mg each for your enjoyment,
• Lab Tested: All Tyson 2.0 Shorties undergo rigorous lab testing, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety for our customers.
• RAW Papers: Tyson 2.0 Shorties are expertly crafted using the renowned Raw® papers brand.
• Pure Hemp Flower: Tyson 2.0 Shorties are exclusively crafted from pure hemp flower, ensuring an authentic and premium smoking experience.
• High Potency Blend: Tyson 2.0 Shorties offers a potent blend featuring THCP, THCA, HHCP, and D8 in a 95% concentration, complemented by 5% terpenes for flavor infusion.
• Pocket-Friendly Case: Tyson 2.0 Shorties come in a compact, pocket-friendly case that holds ten rolls per case.
• Short Burn / Dogwalker: Tyson 2.0 Shorties are a perfect match for a short and swiftly-burning stroll during your dog-walking adventure.
• 100 mg blend of THCP, THCA, HHCP, and Delta 8 in each preroll.
• Rolled with Blueberry Haze weed strain terpenes
• Lab Tested
Shorties is a mix of THCA and cannabinoids, including rare THCP, HHC, and Delta 8. This blend guarantees a well-balanced high, delivering a soothing experience for a euphoric sense of bliss.
Features
• Made in America: Crafted with precision, Tyson 2.0 Shorties exemplify fine American artistry and feature premium ingredients for a consistently delightful smoking experience.
• USDA Organic: The USDA organic seal proudly adorns Tyson 2.0 Shorties, certifying them as an organic product with an impressive 95 percent or more organic content.
• 1000 mg: Each set of Tyson 2.0 Shorties tins combines 1000mg, with 10 rolls thoughtfully infused at 100mg each for your enjoyment,
• Lab Tested: All Tyson 2.0 Shorties undergo rigorous lab testing, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety for our customers.
• RAW Papers: Tyson 2.0 Shorties are expertly crafted using the renowned Raw® papers brand.
• Pure Hemp Flower: Tyson 2.0 Shorties are exclusively crafted from pure hemp flower, ensuring an authentic and premium smoking experience.
• High Potency Blend: Tyson 2.0 Shorties offers a potent blend featuring THCP, THCA, HHCP, and D8 in a 95% concentration, complemented by 5% terpenes for flavor infusion.
• Pocket-Friendly Case: Tyson 2.0 Shorties come in a compact, pocket-friendly case that holds ten rolls per case.
• Short Burn / Dogwalker: Tyson 2.0 Shorties are a perfect match for a short and swiftly-burning stroll during your dog-walking adventure.
Tyson 2.0 THCP Blend Shorties - Blueberry Haze
Waterbeds 'n' StuffPre-rolls
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
• 10 mini pre-rolls per tin
• 100 mg blend of THCP, THCA, HHCP, and Delta 8 in each preroll.
• Rolled with Blueberry Haze weed strain terpenes
• Lab Tested
Shorties is a mix of THCA and cannabinoids, including rare THCP, HHC, and Delta 8. This blend guarantees a well-balanced high, delivering a soothing experience for a euphoric sense of bliss.
Features
• Made in America: Crafted with precision, Tyson 2.0 Shorties exemplify fine American artistry and feature premium ingredients for a consistently delightful smoking experience.
• USDA Organic: The USDA organic seal proudly adorns Tyson 2.0 Shorties, certifying them as an organic product with an impressive 95 percent or more organic content.
• 1000 mg: Each set of Tyson 2.0 Shorties tins combines 1000mg, with 10 rolls thoughtfully infused at 100mg each for your enjoyment,
• Lab Tested: All Tyson 2.0 Shorties undergo rigorous lab testing, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety for our customers.
• RAW Papers: Tyson 2.0 Shorties are expertly crafted using the renowned Raw® papers brand.
• Pure Hemp Flower: Tyson 2.0 Shorties are exclusively crafted from pure hemp flower, ensuring an authentic and premium smoking experience.
• High Potency Blend: Tyson 2.0 Shorties offers a potent blend featuring THCP, THCA, HHCP, and D8 in a 95% concentration, complemented by 5% terpenes for flavor infusion.
• Pocket-Friendly Case: Tyson 2.0 Shorties come in a compact, pocket-friendly case that holds ten rolls per case.
• Short Burn / Dogwalker: Tyson 2.0 Shorties are a perfect match for a short and swiftly-burning stroll during your dog-walking adventure.
• 100 mg blend of THCP, THCA, HHCP, and Delta 8 in each preroll.
• Rolled with Blueberry Haze weed strain terpenes
• Lab Tested
Shorties is a mix of THCA and cannabinoids, including rare THCP, HHC, and Delta 8. This blend guarantees a well-balanced high, delivering a soothing experience for a euphoric sense of bliss.
Features
• Made in America: Crafted with precision, Tyson 2.0 Shorties exemplify fine American artistry and feature premium ingredients for a consistently delightful smoking experience.
• USDA Organic: The USDA organic seal proudly adorns Tyson 2.0 Shorties, certifying them as an organic product with an impressive 95 percent or more organic content.
• 1000 mg: Each set of Tyson 2.0 Shorties tins combines 1000mg, with 10 rolls thoughtfully infused at 100mg each for your enjoyment,
• Lab Tested: All Tyson 2.0 Shorties undergo rigorous lab testing, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety for our customers.
• RAW Papers: Tyson 2.0 Shorties are expertly crafted using the renowned Raw® papers brand.
• Pure Hemp Flower: Tyson 2.0 Shorties are exclusively crafted from pure hemp flower, ensuring an authentic and premium smoking experience.
• High Potency Blend: Tyson 2.0 Shorties offers a potent blend featuring THCP, THCA, HHCP, and D8 in a 95% concentration, complemented by 5% terpenes for flavor infusion.
• Pocket-Friendly Case: Tyson 2.0 Shorties come in a compact, pocket-friendly case that holds ten rolls per case.
• Short Burn / Dogwalker: Tyson 2.0 Shorties are a perfect match for a short and swiftly-burning stroll during your dog-walking adventure.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff
We are the true OG smoke shop! We have been in business for more than 50 years, growing from a tiny 3-room office to 13 brick-and-mortar locations. Now we have become the world's best online smoke shop & novelty gift store. We love our customers and couldn’t have done it without you. That’s why we would do anything to serve our customers. Even our name guarantees the absolute most discreet shopping experience of any smoke shop in America.
Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs.
We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions.
Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices.
We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products.
Looking for inspiration? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.
Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs.
We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions.
Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices.
We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products.
Looking for inspiration? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.
Notice a problem?Report this item