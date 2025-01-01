About this product
Zombi Blitz Sticks 40 mg D9 + THCP Gummies - Watermelon Blast, 4-Pack
4 gummies per pack
10 mg of D9 + THCP per gummy
Watermelon Blast flavor with euphoric Indica strain effects
They're heeeere! New Zombi Blitz Sticks Gummies are the new high-potency gummies from Zombi.
Each gummy is loaded with 10 mg of a Delta 9 and THCP in a 1:1 blend. This delicious Watermelon Blast flavor makes them so delicious- but don't eat them all at once! Start at one to establish your tolerance.
What is THC-P?
THC-P is the newest and strongest cannabinoid to date, which carries psychoactive effects and euphoric feelings associated with traditional cannabis use. Additionally, THC-P is known for its anti-nausea, anti-anxiety, appetite stimulating and stress reducing properties.
Zombi Blitz Sticks 40 mg D9 + THCP Gummies - Watermelon Blast
Waterbeds 'n' StuffGummies
About this brand
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff
We are the true OG smoke shop! We have been in business for more than 50 years, growing from a tiny 3-room office to 13 brick-and-mortar locations. Now we have become the world's best online smoke shop & novelty gift store. We love our customers and couldn’t have done it without you. That’s why we would do anything to serve our customers. Even our name guarantees the absolute most discreet shopping experience of any smoke shop in America.
Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs.
We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions.
Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices.
We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products.
