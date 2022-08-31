Class Includes



2 Hour Guided Paint Sesh



$20 Cannabis Voucher



Paint Supplies



BYOC and B



A masterpiece to bring home!



Grow Selfies



Add a BirthJay Cake!



​



​

Daily in Downtown LA, join the best painting party in SoCal for a 2-hour guided experience through the world of art and cannabis with the Dab n Paint Class. Bring out your creative side with a professional local artist who will take you step-by-step through creating your own masterpiece in the spacious art studio.



During this stoner painting party, guests can toke in between brush strokes, sip wine, enjoy a few laughs, and don’t forget the DIY souvenir to remember your evening by.



​These classes are perfect for dates, birthdays, bachelor/bachelorette parties, gender reveal parties, corporate events, or any special occasion! Ask your cannabis concierge about upgrades like personalized cakes, balloons, booze, and more. Each attendee will receive a $20 voucher for cannabis delivery available directly to the Venice art studio or to your preferred location (preorder only). Sanitized glass rigs and vaporizers are available for use and guests are free to bring a bottle of wine or beer-we’ve got you covered on the solo cups!