3 Hour Guided Tour
Two HIGH end Dispensaries
Penny Pre-Roll per guest
Friday Movie Set
Craig's House
Stanley's House
Ms Parkers House
Nipsey Square Memorial
Staples Center
Kobe Murals
$20 Voucher and Free Delivery
Want to see where the Friday movie was filmed?
We have the tour for you!
Roll up on the same block as Craig and say "bye Felicia" as you blaze your way to the heart of this cult classic.
Every day is like Friday on this unforgettable movie-inspired experience! Things kick off at one of LA's newest high-end cannabis shops with lots of BIG deals for guests on a wide variety of items.
Then board the spacious limo bus in Downtown Los Angeles for a scenic drive through LA will take you past several iconic landmarks such as the Nipsey Mural, Kobe Mural, Staples Center, Crenshaw, and so much more!
Weed Bus LA
LA's premier cannabis tour and travel agency. Kick back and chill on the best bus in Los Angeles while touring Cannabis grow facilities, the "Friday" Movie set or one of our Blacklight Stoner Paint classes.