Tour Highlights

3 Hour Guided Tour

Two HIGH end Dispensaries

Penny Pre-Roll per guest

Friday Movie Set

Craig's House

Stanley's House

Ms Parkers House

Nipsey Square Memorial

Staples Center

Kobe Murals

$20 Voucher and Free Delivery

Want to see where the Friday movie was filmed?

We have the tour for you!

Roll up on the same block as Craig and say "bye Felicia" as you blaze your way to the heart of this cult classic.

Every day is like Friday on this unforgettable movie-inspired experience! Things kick off at one of LA's newest high-end cannabis shops with lots of BIG deals for guests on a wide variety of items.



Then board the spacious limo bus in Downtown Los Angeles for a scenic drive through LA will take you past several iconic landmarks such as the Nipsey Mural, Kobe Mural, Staples Center, Crenshaw, and so much more!

