Blue Dream feminized seeds grows into a plant with 30% indica and 70% sativa properties. Blue Dream has been derived from: Blueberry x Haze #1. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 64 to 70 days. Blue Dream feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 150 to 200 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 200 to 300 cm and will yield 650 to 900 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, fruity, haze, lemon, spicy, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, happy, hungry, relaxed, stoned, powerfull.



Now in stock and available from 58.82 USD for 41.17 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Blue Dream feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/blue-dream-feminized-seeds