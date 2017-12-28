Weedseedsexpress
Blue Dream feminized seeds grows into a plant with 30% indica and 70% sativa properties. Blue Dream has been derived from: Blueberry x Haze #1. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 64 to 70 days. Blue Dream feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 150 to 200 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 200 to 300 cm and will yield 650 to 900 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, fruity, haze, lemon, spicy, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, happy, hungry, relaxed, stoned, powerfull.
Now in stock and available from 58.82 USD for 41.17 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Blue Dream feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/blue-dream-feminized-seeds
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,648 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
