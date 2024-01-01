Lemon Bars Tier 2 Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder is a top-tier extract celebrated for its zesty lemon aroma and tangy snap. Crafted from ice water hash and pressed to perfection, it preserves the full range of savory ripe terpenes and synergistic cannabinoids. A pure and potent rosin, its T2 effects deliver a stimulating mix of heady creativity with a relaxed vibe.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.