The Jefferey OG Kush Infused Joint is an Indica leaning ‘Dog Walker’ packed with our Premium Flower, Live Resin Diamonds, and Kief from our Top Shelf Flower. A gassy hit of pine and citrus, the flavor of these .65g OG Kush Infused Joints are supplemented by a light layer of all-natural terpenes. Crafted with care and sold in five-packs, the effects from this “Jefferey” provides a dreamy mindset and relaxed body high.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
