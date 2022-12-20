The Jefferey OG Kush Infused Joint is an Indica leaning ‘Dog Walker’ packed with our Premium Flower, Live Resin Diamonds, and Kief from our Top Shelf Flower. A gassy hit of pine and citrus, the flavor of these .65g OG Kush Infused Joints are supplemented by a light layer of all-natural terpenes. Crafted with care and sold in five-packs, the effects from this “Jefferey” provides a dreamy mindset and relaxed body high.