About this product
West Coast Cure’s Trainwreck Live Resin Diamonds are a Sativa-leaning expression of the cultivar. Produced from hand-selected batches of the whole plant, fresh frozen flower, the THCA crystals in sauce express a sweet and saccharin nose of pine, lemons, wood, and herbs. Creating an energized and positive headspace, its effects are uplifting, happy, and euphoric.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC