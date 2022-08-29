White Fire Bomb Diamonds are a cutting-edge Hybrid mix of spicy-sweet terpenes and psychoactive cannabinoids. Large, chunky, crystal-clear, and coated with an amber strain-specific terp sauce, the flavor expresses explosive traits of candied-earth when dabbed. Sit down, strap in, and get ready for its effects! Introspective and exhilarating, the high from these diamonds allows for greater mindfulness and enjoyment of those special moments.