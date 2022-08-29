About this product
White Fire Bomb Diamonds are a cutting-edge Hybrid mix of spicy-sweet terpenes and psychoactive cannabinoids. Large, chunky, crystal-clear, and coated with an amber strain-specific terp sauce, the flavor expresses explosive traits of candied-earth when dabbed. Sit down, strap in, and get ready for its effects! Introspective and exhilarating, the high from these diamonds allows for greater mindfulness and enjoyment of those special moments.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC