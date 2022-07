Dear Valued Cure Co. Crenshaw Customers, DUE to COVID-19 & L.A. City Regulations, We will ONLY be allowing Customers with a Visible Protective Mask & MUST BE WORN in our FACILITY AT ALL TIMES. (ENTERING & EXITING THE FACILITY) We are doing our part to Stop the Spread of Covid-19 & Practice the 6ft Social Distancing, & Maintain a SAFE/CLEAN Facility for our Customers/Employees. Thank You! THE CURE COMPANY CRENSHAW Is in strict compliance with California's Health and Safety Code 111362.5 and 11362.7. Home of The Cure Company. In compliance with state regulations, we will only serve qualified patients and/or caregivers who are 18 years and older. Once you become a registered member at The Cure Co. Crenshaw you will receive all of what our retailer has to offer but, first patients must have with a verifiable letter from their physician recommending the use of medicinal cannabis. The Cure Company Crenshaw Membership is for patients who are suffering from HIV/AIDS some cancers multiple sclerosis chronic pain Insomnia anorexia depression and numerous other serious illnesses. * NEW PATIENTS: MEDICINAL USE: MUST BRING ORIGINAL VALID RECOMMENDATION w/ A VALID CALIFORNIA ID/DL. RECREATIONAL USE: MUST BRING VALID STATE I.D.* *RETURNING PATIENTS: MEDICINAL USE: MUST BRING VALID CALI ID/DL & MUST HAVE EITHER THE ORIGINAL RECOMMENDATION, CARD, OR COPY OF RECOMMENDATION. RECREATIONAL USE: MUST BRING VALID STATE I.D.* ***LGBT Friendly! **NOTE: ALL SPECIALS ARE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST AND CAN NOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER ** No Double Specials Under Any Circumstances * REFER A PATIENT & GET A 10% OFF ORDER (W/ PURCHASE) OR A FREE GOODIE BAG (W/ NO PURCHASE) * * BIRTHDAY:(15% OFF ORDER must show I.D) * * STUDENTS:(10% OFF ORDER must show I.D) * * VETERANS:(10% OFF ORDER must show valid I.D) * * SENIOR:(10% OFF ORDER must show valid I.D) * (Ages 55 & up) * DISABILITY:(10% OFF ORDER must show valid I.D) * * RENEWALS:(10% OFF ORDER must show renewed Original Recommendation)* * ADD US ON SOCIAL MEDIA:(10% OFF ORDER must show Budtender) *EXCLUSIONS APPLY!!!* HAPPY HOUR EVERY DAY: FROM 8-10AM & EVENINGS FROM 4-6PM *PATENTS RECEIVE A 10% DISCOUNT WITH A $30 DONATION* *EXCLUSIONS APPLY!!!* **ATM MACHINE ON-SITE * GREAT (FRESH) SELECTION OF MEDS * **Return Policy** All Sales Are Final! Unless damaged/defected exchanges are valid. Must be in original packaging with receipt. [14 Day Damaged Return Date Policy].