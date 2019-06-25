WholeTree CBD
1000 mg CBD Salve
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
About this product
Contents: 1000 mg full spectrum hemp CBD, arnica, Avocado oil, Cocoa Butter, Shea butter, Olive Oil, and Beeswax.
Contain less than 0.3% THC.
Full spectrum hemp extract salve will help to relieve muscle and joint pain, and moisturize your skin in the process. They will work for massage and can be used to moisturize your skin as well.
Special Sauce effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
