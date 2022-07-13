About this product
Just a damn good bar!
Our signature CBD chocolate ethically sourced from small cacao farms in Central America, crafted by our master chocolatier here in the USA. Sweetness is drawn from monk fruit extracts to keep glycemic levels low and Keto friendly.
Each blend is independently tested and backed by medical practitioners to assure the highest quality of cannabidiol goes into each perfectly portioned bar.
SAVING OUR MIGHTY WINGED FRIENDS WITH EVERY BITE
A % of net profits go to support and fuel pollinators conservation efforts worldwide.
✔ NO GLUTEN
✔ NO GMO
✔ NO DAIRY
✔ NO HIGH!
✔ NO SUGAR!
✔ SMALL BATCH
✔ USA GROWN HEMP
✔ DOCTOR FORMULATED
✔ FAIR TRADE CERTIFIED
✔ HIGH QUALITY INGREDIENTS
✔ HIGH GRADE CBD ISOLATE
✔ THIRD PARTY LAB TESTED
✔ 100% BADASS
About this brand
There is a need for physical wellness as a human, but there is an even greater need for wellness to be spread to our Physical world. How do we do this? By challenging old ideas and expectations, by knowing that we have a responsibility to make positive impact and by simply giving a sh*t.
Savour this Life is our mantra. Wild & Rooted was created by a group of friends with years of professional experiences and decades of love and laughter. Each carved their unique swirls through life and in time ended up together with the same passion. That this world and this life is precious and worth protecting, healing, fighting for, changing and of course… Savouring.