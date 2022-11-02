About this product
Size: 0.5 ml
Thread: 510
Type: Broad Spectrum
Strength: 150 mg
The HEALER CBD vape cartridge is 0.5ml broad-spectrum CBD with Creme Brulle Flavor driven from pure extract of the finest hemp cultivators and refined with precision and efficiency. The oil is pressed from the whole-plant which saves all the 60+ Cannabinoids and 400+ Phytonutrients maximizing the effect on your body.
The HEALER CBD has less than 0.03 THC which means no fail on a drug screen and no psycho-active effects. The plant only vegetable glycerin and a bio-based (non-GMO corn) propylene glycol (70/30) will provide clean and pure hemp oil taste like no other you have tried before
INGREDIENTS
Vegetable glycerin, propylene glycol, CBD, natural flavors
