WUNDER’s mission is to bring wonder to the world through a more mindful alternative to alcohol. Reliable rejuvenation that encourages a higher elevation without that forgetful, foggy feel the day after. Two buzz levels for all tolerances. Flavors for elevated ‘buds. Low-cal, low-sugar, high-minded memories.



OG California cannabis and innovative natural science allows for quicker absorption, onset and a more reliable dose all with award-winning, infinitely swishable flavor. Effects can be felt in as few as 15 minutes. Pop the top, start with a sip. Take it slow. Savor the flavor.