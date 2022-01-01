About this product
Product Details
10 MG DELTA-9 THC | 10 MG DELTA-8 THC Per Can
Made with Real Fruit Juice
40 Calories | 6g Sugar
12 fl oz (355 mL)
Higher Vibes
A higher-dose THC beverage to elevate your mind and soothe your body. With 10mg Delta-9 THC and 10mg Delta-8 THC, enjoy a bold and delightful shift in perception followed by waves of calm. Effervescent and crafted with all-natural fruit juice. Serve chilled, straight from the can or over ice.
Benefits
A Calm, Relaxing and Elevated High
Onset & Serving
High-dose single serving drink. Onset varies, often swift.
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Allulose, Blackberry Juice Concentrate, Cane Sugar, Citric Acid, Balsamic Vinegar, Natural Flavors, Cannabis Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate
All Natural Flavor • Non-GMO • Gluten Free
10 MG DELTA-9 THC | 10 MG DELTA-8 THC Per Can
Made with Real Fruit Juice
40 Calories | 6g Sugar
12 fl oz (355 mL)
Higher Vibes
A higher-dose THC beverage to elevate your mind and soothe your body. With 10mg Delta-9 THC and 10mg Delta-8 THC, enjoy a bold and delightful shift in perception followed by waves of calm. Effervescent and crafted with all-natural fruit juice. Serve chilled, straight from the can or over ice.
Benefits
A Calm, Relaxing and Elevated High
Onset & Serving
High-dose single serving drink. Onset varies, often swift.
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Allulose, Blackberry Juice Concentrate, Cane Sugar, Citric Acid, Balsamic Vinegar, Natural Flavors, Cannabis Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate
All Natural Flavor • Non-GMO • Gluten Free
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
WUNDER
WUNDER’s mission is to bring wonder to the world through a more mindful alternative to alcohol. Reliable rejuvenation that encourages a higher elevation without that forgetful, foggy feel the day after. Two buzz levels for all tolerances. Flavors for elevated ‘buds. Low-cal, low-sugar, high-minded memories.
OG California cannabis and innovative natural science allows for quicker absorption, onset and a more reliable dose all with award-winning, infinitely swishable flavor. Effects can be felt in as few as 15 minutes. Pop the top, start with a sip. Take it slow. Savor the flavor.
OG California cannabis and innovative natural science allows for quicker absorption, onset and a more reliable dose all with award-winning, infinitely swishable flavor. Effects can be felt in as few as 15 minutes. Pop the top, start with a sip. Take it slow. Savor the flavor.