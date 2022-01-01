About this product
Product Details
2 MG DELTA-9 THC | 2 MG DELTA-8 THC | 4 MG CBD
Made with Real Fruit Juice
30 Calories | 4g Sugar
8 fl oz (237 mL)
Calm, Blissful, Relaxed
WUNDER’s sparkling Grapefruit Hibiscus is crafted with all-natural fruit juice, 2mg Delta-9 THC, 2mg Delta-8 THC and 4mg CBD, to create a bold and refreshing effervescent beverage. This unique combination of cannabinoids creates a gentle wave of relaxation and euphoria. With less than half the calories of beer or wine—and no hangover—WUNDER is a better alternative to alcohol. Serve chilled, straight from the can or over ice. Add sparkling water and garnish for an elevating spritz.
Onset & Serving
Onset in as little as 15 minutes. Start with 1 can per hour.
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Allulose, Grapefruit Juice Concentrate, Cane Sugar, Citric Acid, Cranberry Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavors, Cannabis Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate
Contains: Coconut
All Natural Flavor • Non-GMO • Gluten Free
About this brand
WUNDER
WUNDER’s mission is to bring wonder to the world through a more mindful alternative to alcohol. Reliable rejuvenation that encourages a higher elevation without that forgetful, foggy feel the day after. Two buzz levels for all tolerances. Flavors for elevated ‘buds. Low-cal, low-sugar, high-minded memories.
OG California cannabis and innovative natural science allows for quicker absorption, onset and a more reliable dose all with award-winning, infinitely swishable flavor. Effects can be felt in as few as 15 minutes. Pop the top, start with a sip. Take it slow. Savor the flavor.
