Feel the sand between your toes as you bite into a Good Tide pineapple gummy.



Infused with the properties of sativa-dominant strains, these pineapple gummies produce an uplifting experience that begins with true tropical fruit flavor. The naturally occurring terpenes and minor cannabinoids present in these solventless hash rosin complement the real-fruit pineapple ingredients to create a perfect combination of flavor, aroma, and effect.



Pop one in your mouth and laugh the day away.



20mg per gummy, 200mg per package. 1/2 gummy per serving.



Ingredients: Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavoring, Pectin (Pectin, Sodium Citrate), Coconut Oil, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Carnauba Wax, Sunflower Lecithin | Contains: Coconut

