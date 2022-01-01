About this product
Protect your body from everything the world has to throw at you. This formula has just about everything you need to help combat against sickness. Zinc, Vitamin C, and Rosehip are there for your energy and immunity boost. While beetroot helps promote a healthy blood flow throughout your body. And of course the multi-beneficial added Full Spectrum CBD.
About this brand
Yaso
We know you want a consistent, safe experience every time you use our products. We source our raw materials from premium suppliers that guarantee our products are held to the highest standard to create a consistently healthy experience.
Our flower is grown in our own indoor hydroponic facility, nourished by our four 1200 gallon fish tanks creating an optimal growing environment without the use of chemicals or fertilizers beyond our fishes’ poop. Thank you Mother Nature!
