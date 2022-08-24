By popular demand, Yeti Scat Trails has produced a truly unique Hash infused product for the pre-roll market. Select flower buds are separated from our high quality single-variety batch-based hash making process, ground fresh and cured to an ideal smoking consistency. Each cone contains 3/4 of a gram of this flower front-loaded with a full quarter of a gram of our premium Nepalese Temple hash made from the same flower. As always, Pathfinder's are made by hand to exacting standards of purity with only natural processes and ingredients employed. No pesticides ever! It is currently available in either a single cone canister or a triple value party pack both in zip-locked and heat-sealed Mylar bags at your favorite dealer. If they don't have it, ask for it by name and let us know. We'll see that you get it.