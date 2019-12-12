Deals
This device unlocks the true power of concentrates, providing the clearest expression of the potency, flavor, and effects of the plant they're derived from. This means you get the most efficient and enjoyable experience, faster and easier than ever before, with no learning curve. TECHNOLOGY 4 UNIQUE USER HEAT SETTINGS Beginner or expert, small or big loads, flavor or big clouds, no matter how you like to consume there is a perfect setting for you. Sesh-mode also lets you extend your session, creating the first social dab experience. 20 SECOND AVERAGE HEAT-UP Compare this to the 3 minute process of heating and cooling times with typical dab rigs. This means more consumption and less waiting. INTELLIGENT TEMPERATURE CALIBRATION The smartware automatically adjusts heat times if your bowl is still hot. This provides a more consistent experience during repeated use and sesh-mode. LED LIGHT BAND / HAPTIC FEEDBACK The discreet light band provides battery and heat cycle indicators when needed, and conceals itself when they're not. Haptic feedback keeps your timing spot on so you're getting the perfect hit. FAST CHARGING / LONG LASTING The battery fully charges in 2 hours when using the supercharger. It lasts around 30 dabs.
This device unlocks the true power of concentrates, providing the clearest expression of the potency, flavor, and effects of the plant they're derived from. This means you get the most efficient and enjoyable experience, faster and easier than ever before, with no learning curve. TECHNOLOGY 4 UNIQUE USER HEAT SETTINGS Beginner or expert, small or big loads, flavor or big clouds, no matter how you like to consume there is a perfect setting for you. Sesh-mode also lets you extend your session, creating the first social dab experience. 20 SECOND AVERAGE HEAT-UP Compare this to the 3 minute process of heating and cooling times with typical dab rigs. This means more consumption and less waiting. INTELLIGENT TEMPERATURE CALIBRATION The smartware automatically adjusts heat times if your bowl is still hot. This provides a more consistent experience during repeated use and sesh-mode. LED LIGHT BAND / HAPTIC FEEDBACK The discreet light band provides battery and heat cycle indicators when needed, and conceals itself when they're not. Haptic feedback keeps your timing spot on so you're getting the perfect hit. FAST CHARGING / LONG LASTING The battery fully charges in 2 hours when using the supercharger. It lasts around 30 dabs.