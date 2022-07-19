About this product
Orange and Vanilla
Rose and Vanilla
Peppermint and Vanilla
Ingredients
Coconut oil
Beeswax
Vitamin E oil
Essential Oils
CBD Isolate
Use on dry cracked lips, sunburned lips.
Use to promote cell regeneration and moisture.
About this brand
Quality should never be a compromise, our goal is to provide products you can trust. We provide pesticide free CBD products for men and woman. Yogastey products are cruelty free, innovative, and cutting edge.
REDISCOVER THE FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH WITH YOGASTEY CBD.
Let us help you feel beautiful!