First to have THC-A Flower and voted Best On The Lakeshore 2022!! Locally Founded in 2018 & Family Owned 920 CBD and Delta Dispensary was created out of a necessity for Manitowoc County to have safe and natural alternatives to western medicine. Our mission is to help you heal holistically, while focusing on ‘Patients Over Profit’. We aim to guide you toward finding the best CBD or Delta 8 product to meet your healing and health goals. Whether you are looking for pain management or need some advice on what may help you with stress and anxiety, our experienced and knowledgeable Budtenders can answer your questions about the products and services we offer. You never have to feel shy about asking questions at 920 CBD. We want you to ask questions so we can provide you with a product that has been known to improve the quality of life of others. Our Dispensary provides a wide selection of products, and all the products we offer are Batch Checked Third-party Tested. Knowledgeable Budtenders • Batch Checked 3rd Party Tested • Competitive Pricing 2033 S. 30th Street • 920-645-9318 LOCALLY FOUNDED & FAMILY OWNED QUALITY CBD & DELTA 8 PRODUCTS VETERAN DISCOUNT Finding ways to better your mind, body, and spirit is more important now than ever.