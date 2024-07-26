AbovParr - Delivery Only

Abovparr Cannabis is an Online only Delivery company that serves all of the north Dallas/Plano area. Founded in 2023 and became operational in January of 2024, Abovparr Cannabis is founded by Rio Parr, a cannabis enthusiast, connoisseur. Some of the top selling Cannabis products we carry are our one of a kind THC shots providing 15mg in the whole bottle. Perfect for a afternoon winedown or to discreetly chillout at the pool durring this hot summer. For our smokers we have a carefully curated Flower selection to choose from there is a likely hood you could bumb into a legendary strain or a canna cup winner in our stash. We aim to provide the most high quality bud in the DFW area with hard to find top shelf strains. The company strives to surpass the industry stigma surrounding Cannabis by providing a top-tier delivery service along with an educational hotline for any inquiries from beginners or the public. Abovparr Cannabis has made appearances at numerous local events in the DFW area, garnering support from both residents and shop owners, positioning itself as the leading Cannabis Delivery company in DFW.