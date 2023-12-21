Apotheca - High Point
Logo for Apotheca - High Point
CBD-STORE

Apotheca - High Point

High Point, NC
251.6 miles away
aboutdirectionscall

About this cbd-store

Apotheca - High Point

Apotheca Cannabis Dispensary in High Point North Carolina, on Eastchester Dr., is dedicated to shaping how High Point views and consumes cannabis positively. We carry a wide selection of CBD and THCa products including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and more by brands; Cannaaid, Peak, Torch, Space Gods, and more. We also have the most popular flower strains such as Northern Lights, Blue Dream, and Pineapple Express to name a few! At Apotheca, we believe cannabis is not a one-size-fits-all proposition. That's why we offer a wide array of products cultivated and produced to the highest standards. We work with consumers to create a unique, uncomplicated experience. Our Apotheca High Point location offers an experience built on engagement and education—feel free to ask us anything!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
1231 Eastchester Dr., High Point, NC
Send a message
Call 980-759-3534
Storefront

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

Photos of Apotheca - High Point

Promotions at Apotheca - High Point

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Apotheca - High Point

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Apotheca - High Point

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.