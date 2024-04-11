Apotheca - Asheville - 1078 Patton Avenue West
Apotheca - Asheville - 1078 Patton Avenue West

Asheville, NC
368.4 miles away
Apotheca elevates customers shopping experience by providing a safe secure environment offering clean and premium CBD, Hemp, and Kratom products. Apotheca’s friendly staff stays educated about the industry and our merchandise to guide you to find the right product.

1078 Patton Ave, Asheville, NC
sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

April 11, 2024
Huge selection, very knowledgeable
February 10, 2024
Great people work at the 1078 Patton store
December 25, 2023
Hayley (Hayls) was so sweet and helpful and provided great insight on all the product. We took her recommendation and are very happy with it! Definitely recommend this store!
