Cannabis Headquarters
Welcome to cannabis headquarters, Tupelo’s premier locally owned dispensary, conveniently located at 608 N Gloster St, right across from Woody’s Steakhouse. Whether you're looking for flower, vapes, gummies, tinctures, or more, our knowledgeable and friendly staff is here to guide you through our wide selection to find exactly what you need. We take pride in offering something for everyone, from seasoned users to first-timers. Plus, we’re happy to offer discounts for first-time customers and veterans as a thank-you for your service. We’re passionate about providing quality products and personalized service in a welcoming environment. Come by and experience the difference today!
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 12am
tuesday
8am - 12am
wednesday
8am - 12am
thursday
8am - 12am
friday
8am - 12am
saturday
8am - 12am
Today’s hours
TimeUp to 8 hr 0 minPaymentCash, Debit
Available until 12am CT
2 Reviews of Cannabis Headquarters
4.5
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
c........n
November 13, 2024
j........3
August 3, 2024