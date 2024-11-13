Cannabis Headquarters
Logo for Cannabis Headquarters
Tupelo, MS
703.7 miles away
Last updated:

About this cbd-store

Welcome to cannabis headquarters, Tupelo’s premier locally owned dispensary, conveniently located at 608 N Gloster St, right across from Woody’s Steakhouse. Whether you're looking for flower, vapes, gummies, tinctures, or more, our knowledgeable and friendly staff is here to guide you through our wide selection to find exactly what you need. We take pride in offering something for everyone, from seasoned users to first-timers. Plus, we’re happy to offer discounts for first-time customers and veterans as a thank-you for your service. We’re passionate about providing quality products and personalized service in a welcoming environment. Come by and experience the difference today!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 8
608 N Gloster St., Tupelo, MS
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 12am
tuesday
8am - 12am
wednesday
8am - 12am
thursday
8am - 12am
friday
8am - 12am
saturday
8am - 12am

Today’s hours
Available until 12am CT
TimeUp to 8 hr 0 minPaymentCash, Debit

2 Reviews of Cannabis Headquarters

4.5
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
November 13, 2024
The service was amazing and the staff knew what i should get for my condition and it worked and the price was the best around thank you cannabis headquarters you've got a new loyal customer
August 3, 2024
Great place to shop for your fav's. Staff is super friendly and helpful. The only reason I could not give a solid review on quality is because I can't always buy the best on disability. One last note I've been there for a year and a half now and don't shop anywhere else because of their helpfulness!
