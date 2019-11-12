29 products
Holiday Baskets
Valid 12/11/2019 – 12/25/2019
Any 3 Items = 15% Off Any 4 Items = 20% Off Any 5 Items = 25% Off and a free basket or tin for your gift (while supplies last)
In Store only and offers don't combine
All Products
Water Soluble Full Spectrum Hemp Oil (30mL) THC Free
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.991 oz
In-store only
Water Soluble, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.991 oz
In-store only
Probiotic CBD
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
90mg
CBD
$23.99each
In-store only
CBD Gummies
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
CBD Sea Salt Almonds
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
Old Fashioned Italian
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
60mg
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
CBD Gummies 10 count
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
CBD Brownies
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$9.99each
In-store only
CBD Gum
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
56mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
CBD Coconut/ Grapefruit Sparkling Water
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
CBD Watermelon w/ Strawberry Lime Sparkling Water
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
CBD Cookies
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
60mg
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
CBD Honey Sticks 10 pack
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$23.99each
In-store only
CBD Dog Treats
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$29.5each
In-store only
Cowboy Cookies
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
60mg
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
CBD Cookies
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
60mg
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
CBD & Terpene Rich Candy
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
25mg
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
CBD Omega 3 Supplement
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99pack of 30
In-store only
Terpene Rich Hemp Oil Clearomizer
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.99½ g
In-store only
Replenishing Face Cream
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
60mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Terpene Rich Topical Serum 150 THC Free
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$34.99each
In-store only
Terpene Rich Topical Serum 450 THC Free
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$89.99each
In-store only
250 Topical Cream
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
500 Topical Cream
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$109.99each
In-store only
CBD hydrating body lotion
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
30mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Hydrating Body Lotion
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
120mg
CBD
n/a
Strain
$40each
In-store only
CBD Bath Bomb
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
CBD Horse Snacks
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
15mg
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Soft CBD Dog Treats
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
80mg
CBD
$29.5each
In-store only