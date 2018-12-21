Jljiscool
First time coming here and will for sure be back. Haley was a lot of help!
definitely 10/10 recommend. super chill atmosphere and haley helped so much w/ answering my questions!
Great staff, location, and products would HIGHly recommend stopping by.
Thanks for your feedback, I'm glad you enjoyed your experience with us! Providing excellent customer service is priority here at CBD Plus USA. We really appreciate you taking the time to leave us a review! -Sincerely- CBD Plus USA
Great selection and excellent customer service! Employees are very knowledgeable and Kori is very helpful.
Great location, clean and organized store. Kori helped me. Kind, direct, and knowledgeable. A place to look forward to visiting again.
Can yall put the right number so people can contact yall
We appreciate your feedback, it’s really important to us. We work actively to provide up-to-date phone numbers for our stores. Furnishing our customer experience is the priority. We’d love to speak with you about any of our locations and their respective phone extensions- if interested, please contact us directly at the Information Center (833-422-3758). -Sincerely- CBD Plus USA
Clean facility, very helpful staff.
Awesome and professional atmosphere! Kristin was able to answer all our questions in the best way for me an my wife to understand, she was very sincere with all our concerns. I recommend this place if you want good quality products and knowledgeable people to guide you to the product that is best for you. We will be back!
Kori was so helpful and answered all of my questions. The store is beautiful. I’ve already recommended it to a friend.