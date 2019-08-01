brauliolb88 on August 30, 2019

Originally, I was completely satisfied with my visit. The staff was informative and extremely helpful. I spent about $240 dollars on CBD oil only to be disappointed. I purchased the full spectrum 2500 mg and they seem to both have different results. One bottle was extremely effective and did what I know CBD oil can do. It took away my pain, anxiety, etc. I simply followed the instructions the back and it worked. However, the second bottle was a different story. I had to take significantly more to have the same results, I'm talking three droppers and I was disappointed that I finished the bottle much quicker than the first. This leads to me to believe that they are different potency and I paid for the two of the same. In fact, the only difference between the bottles should have been the flavor. I definitely wish I had tried one bottle first then went back for another because for that is a lot of money to spend and not be satisfied. I've reached out to their customer service to no avail. I have finished the bottle so I know that there will be no compensation or anything, but I will definitely not be shopping here again!