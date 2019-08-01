Cherisha420
The best quality tinctures I’ve ever used, hands down. So much more effective than any others I’ve bought in the past from other stores.
4.5
5 reviews
I've been using CBD for a few years now, and I have never had such a great experience at any other store! The ladies that helped me taught me the ins and outs, and I thought I knew it all already! Turns out the majority of the products I was using were just money grab products with hardly any CBD. The Tinctures and flower I picked up from here have helped me out a thousand times more than anything I've used and I had no idea I could feel such relief! Thank you Caroline and Star.
I was very pleased with my visit and Carolyn and Bailey helped me find the product that was right for me. My anxiety has been almost non existent after taking a tincture! They take the time to talk to you and get the product that will work best for you. I definitely recommend CBD Plus for your CBD needs.
I love how they have third party testing on every product they have here, and the staff in phenomenal. Very knowledgeable and kind and went so much out of the way to make sure I was happy with my time here and got products customized for me.
Originally, I was completely satisfied with my visit. The staff was informative and extremely helpful. I spent about $240 dollars on CBD oil only to be disappointed. I purchased the full spectrum 2500 mg and they seem to both have different results. One bottle was extremely effective and did what I know CBD oil can do. It took away my pain, anxiety, etc. I simply followed the instructions the back and it worked. However, the second bottle was a different story. I had to take significantly more to have the same results, I'm talking three droppers and I was disappointed that I finished the bottle much quicker than the first. This leads to me to believe that they are different potency and I paid for the two of the same. In fact, the only difference between the bottles should have been the flavor. I definitely wish I had tried one bottle first then went back for another because for that is a lot of money to spend and not be satisfied. I've reached out to their customer service to no avail. I have finished the bottle so I know that there will be no compensation or anything, but I will definitely not be shopping here again!