$2 off 1 gram Pre-rolls 4:20pm - 6pm $2 off 1g PreRolls, $1 off 1/2g PreRolls - Our in house indoor grown strains (T1, Cherry Wine, & Juicy Fruit) are available as well as Lifter & Happy Kamper.
18 or older with valid ID
Staff picks
Balance Tincture - 30ml
from Kat's Naturals
0.3mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$140each
In-store only
1 Gram Pre-roll - Sour Space Candy
from Clara Jane Hemp
0.1%
THC
10.6%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Hemp Stix Organic
from Standard Hemp Company
0.2%
THC
7.5%
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$25pack of 10
In-store only
CBD Bath Bomb - Just Breathe
from Ology Essentials
0mg
THC
66mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Deep Pain Cream 1oz
from Kat's Naturals
0mg
THC
350mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Palm Vape - Black
from Ccell
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
All Products
Durban Potion
from Clara Jane Hemp
0.25%
THC
14.6%
CBD
Durban Potion
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Space Candy
from Clara Jane Hemp
0.15%
THC
17.67%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Berry Exotic
from Clara Jane Hemp
0.3%
THC
15.5%
CBD
Berry Exotic
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
AC Diesel #2
from Clara Jane Hemp
0.24%
THC
16.5%
CBD
AC Diesel #2
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Juicy Fruit
from Clara Jane Hemp
0.24%
THC
15.05%
CBD
Juicy Fruit
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Hawaiian Haze
from Clara Jane
0.1%
THC
13.6%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Elektra
from Clara Jane
0.3%
THC
17.5%
CBD
Elektra
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Suver Haze
from Clara Jane
0.3%
THC
17.2%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lifter
from Clara Jane
0.3%
THC
20%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
T1
from Clara Jane
0.4%
THC
15.7%
CBD
T1
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Wine
from Clara Jane
0.5%
THC
15.2%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Balance Tincture - 5ml
from Kat's Naturals
0.3mg
THC
125mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Balance Tincture - 15ml
from Kat's Naturals
0.3mg
THC
375mg
CBD
$72each
In-store only
Relax Tincture - 15ml
from Kat's Naturals
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Relax Tincture - 30ml
from Kat's Naturals
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Metabolize Tincture - 5ml
from Kat's Naturals
0mg
THC
85mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Metabolize Tincture - 15ml
from Kat's Naturals
0mg
THC
255mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Metabolize Tincture - 30ml
from Kat's Naturals
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$99each
In-store only
Naked Tincture - 5ml
from Kat's Naturals
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Naked Tincture - 15ml
from Kat's Naturals
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$99each
In-store only
Naked Tincture - 30ml
from Kat's Naturals
0mg
THC
1500mg
CBD
$165each
In-store only
Heal Tincture - 5ml
from Kat's Naturals
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Heal Tincture - 15ml
from Kat's Naturals
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$99each
In-store only
Heal Tincture - 30ml
from Kat's Naturals
0mg
THC
1500mg
CBD
$165each
In-store only
CBD Gummies
from Hemplucid
0.3%
THC
25%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
CBD Oil - Morning Blend 500mg
from Ology Essentials
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$85each
In-store only
CBD Oil - Evening Blend 500mg
from Ology Essentials
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$85each
In-store only
CBD Oil - Isolate 750mg
from Ology Essentials
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$79each
In-store only
CBD Oil - Full Spectrum
from Yuyo Botanics
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Relax Tincture - 5ml
from Kat's Naturals
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
CBD Oil - Full Spectrum 30ml
from Ology Essentials
27mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$159each
In-store only
CBD Oil - Full Spectrum Dram 3ml
from Ology Essentials
4.5mg
THC
167mg
CBD
$29each
In-store only
CBD Oil - AM Blend 300mg
from Yuyo Botanics
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
CBD Oil - PM Blend 900mg
from Yuyo Botanics
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$110each
In-store only
123