New locally owned & operated, located next to Raffaele's off exit 59! Large selection and superior knowledge on CBD and hemp derived THC! We offer a variety of products from: tinctures, topicals, edibles, drinks, pet products, glass, flower, cartridges, disposables, electronics and more. Everything you need to get started, and all offered at a affordable price. Extremely knowledgable staff to guide you along the way and assist in any questions, for us education is more important than a sale! Thank you, and we appreciate your business!! (Please call or visit our website for ordering) All products are 2018 Farm Bill Compliant. Products have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to treat, cure, or prevent any diseases or illnesses!