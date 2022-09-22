PROUDLY SERVING THE ATHENS, GA AREA WITH QUALITY PRODUCTS FROM SEED-TO-SALE. Franny’s is excited to announce the opening of a new franchise location in Athens, Georgia, at 2361 West Broad Street. With our flagship store in Asheville, North Carolina, branching out into Athens provides us with the opportunity to do what we love: enrich the lives of our customers throughout the country by offering our high-quality CBD products. You already trust the brand, and now, it’s even more convenient to access. We are thrilled to put down roots in Athens because of the energy that comes with life in a college town. As home to the University of Georgia, we know our customers in Athens value the community formed by enjoying all life has to offer, and that includes our wide variety of high-quality CBD products. From its thriving music scene and nightlife to its highly acclaimed education, Athens brings a special blend of excellence to the Southeastern United States. Athens is a classic Southern city, and Franny’s understands those Southern values of family, pride, and investing in locally made goods.