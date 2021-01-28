Surterra Wellness is one of the nation’s fastest-growing health and wellness brands. We delivery to San Antonio and the surrounding areas! Call us today to find out how to get Medical Marijuana in TX! (512)351-4600 We’re dedicated to making safe, reliable and consistent cannabis products accessible to everyone who wants them. Our carefully crafted blends of natural cannabinoids and terpenes will enhance and elevate your body’s natural healing ability, empowering you to take control of your own well-being. The Texas Compassionate Use Act allows patients with a qualifying condition to seek medical cannabis treatment from a registered physician. In Texas, legal medical cannabis must be “low-THC,” containing no more than 0.5% THC. License Number: 0006