Same Day Delivery in Orlando, Florida. Online Only.... Green Health Delivery is an innovative, women and minority-owned delivery service providing the most potent premium hemp products to the Orlando area. We specialize in punctual, professional, and discreet same-day delivery, ensuring you get top-tier wellness products exactly when you need them. From heavy-hitting High Hippy strains to trusted favorites like 3Chi and Hollyweed, we curate only the best Farm Bill-compliant THCA flower, concentrates, and edibles. Whether you’re a local seeking convenient home delivery or shopping nationwide via our fast shipping, we prioritize quality, potency, and unmatched customer service. Discreet. Potent. Punctual. Experience the Orlando standard.