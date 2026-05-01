CBD-STORE
Green Health Delivery
In-store purchasing only
Ratings and reviews of Green Health Delivery
(2 reviews)
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-2 of 2
s........9
a week ago
Best bang for your buck! Very consistant and delivers same day in Orlando. Just gotta spend 60 bucks, but who doesnt spend 60 bucks on good hemp products. Always deliver on time, and communicate through the entire process. Customer service exceeds the standard and the delivery persons are always super chill and nice. Get you some seltzers. Thank me later.
CBD store response:
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave your feedback. We appreciate you!
Yesterday
k........e
Today
Excellent products and excellent service.