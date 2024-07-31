Happy Clouds - N Lamar - Austin

Step into the lively world of Happy Clouds on N Lamar, our headquarters and the heartbeat of our brand. Centrally located in Austin, this spot is a stone's throw from major highways I-35, 183, and Mopac. Swing by any Friday evening for a dose of energy with our live DJ sessions from 4-10 PM. This location is open until midnight daily. Our highlighted products here include our sought-after THCA flower, pre-rolls, and a stunning collection of heady glass. We also carry a wide variety of products to fit any budget. With easy parking behind the building and a few spots up front, convenience is key. Our friendly staff is always ready to help you find exactly what you're looking for, ensuring you leave with... HAPPY!