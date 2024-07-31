About this cbd-store
Happy Clouds - N Lamar - Austin
Step into the lively world of Happy Clouds on N Lamar, our headquarters and the heartbeat of our brand. Centrally located in Austin, this spot is a stone's throw from major highways I-35, 183, and Mopac. Swing by any Friday evening for a dose of energy with our live DJ sessions from 4-10 PM. This location is open until midnight daily. Our highlighted products here include our sought-after THCA flower, pre-rolls, and a stunning collection of heady glass. We also carry a wide variety of products to fit any budget. With easy parking behind the building and a few spots up front, convenience is key. Our friendly staff is always ready to help you find exactly what you're looking for, ensuring you leave with... HAPPY!
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessible
sunday
10am - 12am
monday
10am - 12am
tuesday
10am - 12am
wednesday
10am - 12am
thursday
10am - 12am
friday
9am - 12am
saturday
9am - 12am
