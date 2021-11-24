When I first walked into Hemp Haven atl the atmosphere was very inviting and the place is full of color, very clean. The employees are very friendly, very informative, really know their products also they really take their time to know about me and reasoning why I was coming in. When I was in, I noticed the owner talking to a customer while I was being helped and I overheard the owner asking about family members and how was their day going, when they were finished, she had come over and asked about my day how was it going, that along with other things I just fell in love with the store and kept coming back ever since