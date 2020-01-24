Top shelf CBD Flower $125 Ounce (22.75% CBD)
Valid 1/28/2020 – 3/1/2020
*Seedless, indoor-grown, hand-trimmed, top shelf Fruity Pebbles CBD hemp flower ounce *22.75% CBD, 0.14% CBG by weight *Under 0.3% Delta-9-THC by weight *Federally legal in the U.S. *Hemp-based packaging, plant-derived compostable bag *Lab test available
First-Time Customers: 20% Off and Free CBD Blunt!
Valid 1/28/2020 – 3/1/2020
All first-time customers get 20% off orders over $50 and receive a free premium CBD blunt with their order. Higher Hemp offers free same-day delivery on orders received before 6pm.
Must be a first-time customer. Order must be over $50 after discount. Orders under $50 still receive free blunt
6 Premium CBD Blunts for $50
Valid 1/28/2020 – 3/1/2020
6 Wife CBD blunts made with premium, unkeefed Wife hemp flower and all-natural hemp blunt cones. Approx. 1.25 grams in each blunt (237mg total CBD each).
Deal only for Wife strain.
6 Premium CBD Joints for $35
Valid 1/28/2020 – 3/1/2020
6 Purple Russian CBD Joints made with unkeefed, premium hemp flower. 96mg total CBD in each joint.
Only valid for Purple Russian CBD joints, no other strains.