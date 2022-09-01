"There are plenty of CBD shops out there, and more than enough brands of Hemp and delta-8 products to choose from, but you won’t find another dispensary with the welcoming feel and attentive staff at Ignite. There’s a reason why our customers come back to us time and time again! We have the best selection in the region, and are committed to supporting ethical and sustainable Hemp growing practices. We carry many organic brands, including CBD oils and other supplements, topical and body products, infused beverages, pet products, smokable Hemp flower, and much more. We also have a selection of premium cigars and accessories, pipes, and vape products." "All of us at Ignite Dispensary are glad you’re here, and we welcome you to come and visit one of our stores today!"