My go to spot on the island! Yeah the boardwalk may be loaded with crap but the majority is just that, crap! This place is legit though! My experiences w/ the male & female employees have been great! Their all very knowledgeable & educated about their products and their service is wonderful! They also offer a rewards program. Be sure to sign up at check out by entering your phone # . I've been here 3 times so far and am already eligible for a free 1gm pre roll my next visit. I've gotten their pre rolls & flower so far and have been VERY happy with the ones I've purchased. I'm a big fan of the little 5 pks of pre rolls. They call it the dog walking set which is perfect bc their the perfect size to enjoy during a walk with the pup or in my case; an evening bike ride to wind down. I'd definitely recommend this place and specifically their New Jersey Ave. location. I do plan to check out their Pacific Ave & Boardwalk Mall locations next time I need more products as I thought they only had the one location but learned they actually have 3 locations on the island. I will ONLY visit Kannavis Botanicals when in Wildwood and needing products. I look forward to trying their gummies & juices next as I've heard great things about both!