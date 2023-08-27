14 products | Last updated:
Kannavis Botanicals
Kannavis Botanicals is proud to be a fully licensed producer of Hemp based products in the state of New Jersey and Cape May County. Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp-derived CBD is federally allowed in every state, and licensed companies are allowed to commercially distribute CBD products across state lines. Kannavis Botanicals is one of the few holders of a Hemp Handler's License from the NJ Dept of Agriculture.
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontveteran discount
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 11pm
friday
10am - 11pm
saturday
10am - 11pm
1 Review of Kannavis Botanicals
b........i
August 20, 2023
My go to spot on the island! Yeah the boardwalk may be loaded with crap but the majority is just that, crap! This place is legit though! My experiences w/ the male & female employees have been great! Their all very knowledgeable & educated about their products and their service is wonderful! They also offer a rewards program. Be sure to sign up at check out by entering your phone # . I've been here 3 times so far and am already eligible for a free 1gm pre roll my next visit. I've gotten their pre rolls & flower so far and have been VERY happy with the ones I've purchased. I'm a big fan of the little 5 pks of pre rolls. They call it the dog walking set which is perfect bc their the perfect size to enjoy during a walk with the pup or in my case; an evening bike ride to wind down. I'd definitely recommend this place and specifically their New Jersey Ave. location. I do plan to check out their Pacific Ave & Boardwalk Mall locations next time I need more products as I thought they only had the one location but learned they actually have 3 locations on the island. I will ONLY visit Kannavis Botanicals when in Wildwood and needing products. I look forward to trying their gummies & juices next as I've heard great things about both!