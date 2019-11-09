Take 20% off ALL TenneCBD™ products online at labcanna.com and in-store at LabCanna East and Harvest by LabCanna.
The perfect CBD tincture starter kit. This holiday season, give the gift of CBD with LabCanna's flagship product line, TenneCBD™. Valued at $349.96, this bundle is available for $209.96 during the holiday season. This starter kit features a 30 mL bottle of full spectrum TenneCBD™ Formula Green Plus (3000MG), 5 mL bottle of full spectrum TenneCBD™ Formula Green (100MG), 5 mL bottle of CBD isolate TenneCBD™ Formula Black (300MG), and a 30 mL bottle of full spectrum TenneCBD™ Unflavored Pet Plus (500MG).
The perfect smokable CBD starter kit. This holiday season, give the gift of CBD with a bundle of premium vape juice and CBD shatter. Valued at $279.94, this package is available for $139.97 during the holiday season. This starter kit features a 30 mL bottle of CBD Isolate TenneCBD™ Strawberry Shortcake Premium Vape Juice (600MG), 30 mL bottle of CBD Isolate TenneCBD™ Southern Peach Sweet Tea Premium Vape Juice (600MG), TenneCBD™ Blue Dream CBD Isolate Shatter (1000MG), TenneCBD™ Grandaddy Purp CBD Isolate Shatter (1000MG), TenneCBD™ Green Crack CBD Isolate Shatter (1000MG), and TenneCBD™ Strawnana CBD Shatter (1000MG).