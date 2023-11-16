Nuts 'N Berries - Hemp Stand
cbd-store
Recreational

DecaturGeorgia
524.5 miles away
206 products | Last updated:

About this cbd-store

Shop a curated selection of premium hemp derived CBD & THC in a boutique dispensary experience. (located inside Souper Jenny where our Neighborhood Market used to be). Our friendly staff at Nuts 'n Berries will guide you through the steps to find the ideal hemp product for you! If you aren't able to make it into one of our locations, no problem! We offer shipping as well. Visit our website! *please check your local hemp laws as we cannot ship to certain states* Are you looking for a particular vibe? Trouble sleeping? Want to turn up on the weekends? Say less, fam. You've found your new home. Check out these top sellers! Luna CBD Weekend+ Mind Bender Gummies- 10 MG D9 THC : 50 MG CBD Luna CBD Weekend Hello Mellow Gummies- 25 MG Delta 8 Luna CBD Weekend Creativity Boost Gummies- 15 MG Delta 8 : 15 MG CBG Luna CBD Weekend Vape Cartridge- Jack Herer- 900 MG Delta 8 THC + 100 MG Minor Cannabinoids & Terpenes Luna CBD Everyday Recovery Stick- 500 MG Full Spectrum Hemp Extract

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 5
2118 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA
Send a message
Call 404-254-0330
Visit website
StorefrontADA accessibleRecreationalWoman owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
Closed
monday
Closed
tuesday
11am - 6pm
wednesday
11am - 6pm
thursday
11am - 6pm
friday
11am - 6pm
saturday
11am - 4pm

Photos of Nuts 'N Berries - Hemp Stand

