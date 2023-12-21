Skyland Cannabis Company
Skyland Cannabis Company
Skyland Cannabis Company

Asheville, North Carolina
About Skyland Cannabis Company:

Welcome to the best cannabis dispensary in Asheville, NC. If you are looking for legal cannabis - like our organic living soil indoor flower, or our locally made, organic, small batch THC edibles - you have got to take a look at what we have in-store for you. We don't sell any synthetically produced cannabis products - that means everything we offer is the real deal. Seriously. No Delta 8 or HHC here. This local Asheville shop sells legal cannabis to locals and visitors alike by finding '2018 Farm Bill' compliant organic cannabis products and curating only the finest specimens available in order to provide a selection that is both superior and competitively priced when compared to any that otherwise exists. We offer the finest legal cannabis products in North Carolina. We have been affectionately called the 'Cannabis Candy Store' because of our large selection of handmade small batch bulk cannabis edibles - including everything from hemp infused products as well as the best local & legal Delta 9 edibles. We know our catalog in and out and we use our product line effectively to help our people thrive. Please make yourself at home and have a great time getting to know all of our locally sourced cannabis wares.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 3
Address: 2 Eagle St., Asheville, NC
License: 42069
Payment & Features: Cash accepted, Credit cards accepted, Debit cards accepted, Storefront, ADA accessible, Veteran discount, Recreational, Delivery

Hours (ET):

sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
11am - 9pm
tuesday
11am - 9pm
wednesday
11am - 9pm
thursday
11am - 9pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

Photos of Skyland Cannabis Company

Reviews: 3 reviews

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere: 5.0