Welcome to your journey to wellness! The Hemp Farmacy was first established in 2016 in Wilmington, NC. The Hemp Farmacy - Fayetteville opened in June of 2018 in Historic Downtown Fayetteville, North Carolina. We are the a Licensed Retail Store for the vertically aligned Hempleton Investment Group Ecosystem. Our branded Hemp Farmacy product lines, and our House Brands like Legacy Farms Cannabis, HOPE Hemp Extracts, Prolifera, South Fork, and more are produced from the genetics that are planted on the farm. Then to the proprietary two stage extraction process, to the distribution and wholesale center for packing, and then either to your door through E-Commerce or at your local Fayetteville Hemp Farmacy! With 5 Locations in North Carolina, and Fast Shipping from Wilmington, NC you can be assured whether in person, or online, you'll be well taken care of. With the trying times of the pandemic and shifting consumer patterns, it is important to be backed by a large digital footprint, fast shipping, and great customer service. That's why The Hemp Farmacy has doubled down on e-commerce with FAST shipping, DIGITAL advertising, and Online Customer CHAT Support! Our Fulfillment Center was built to handle 10x current capacity so that we can grow with certainty! The Hemp Farmacy offers Free, Semi-Private consultations every time you visit us. We want to make sure the products you purchase fit your lifestyle, and budget, if they don't? then let's work together to try a different form, or brand. Every -body- is different, while cannabis is beneficial to all, different forms work differently for individuals. With our Focus on education and new Cannabinoids being released frequently, it is important for the staff to be able to inform the customer as the industry evolves, and help them find the most out of Cannabis based products. Our Hemp Farmacy Fayetteville is involved in their local community. They have a strong returning customer base and are the local referral location for many of their community medical professionals. With dedication to education, advocacy, and access, The Hemp Farmacy Fayetteville delivers the highest quality hemp and CBD products to the public. Our mission is to support our customer-base through providing reputable products that uphold the highest standards of traceability, transparency, and consistency. Come see us Downtown at 123 Person Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301