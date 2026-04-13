We are a local, family owned CBD/Hemp shop located in Hixson and Lakesite Tn. We specialize in keeping the best quality of THCA flower strains available. We also carry the top brands of disposables, Rosin, gummies, caramels, edibles, syrups, chocolate bars, infused drinks, and much more. We carry several brands of mushroom gummies and chocolate bars as well. We also have a great selection of all types of accessories in stock.