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About this cbd-store
Top Shelf Bud - Hixson
We are a local, family owned CBD/Hemp shop located in Hixson and Lakesite Tn. We specialize in keeping the best quality of THCA flower strains available. We also carry the top brands of disposables, Rosin, gummies, caramels, edibles, syrups, chocolate bars, infused drinks, and much more. We carry several brands of mushroom gummies and chocolate bars as well. We also have a great selection of all types of accessories in stock.
Leafly member since 2026
- 5466 Hixson Pike Suite C, Hixson, TN
- call (423)497-4211
- send an email
- Followers: 6
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License 87-2802014
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (ET)
friday
11am - 7pm
saturday
Closed
sunday
Closed
monday
11am - 7pm
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
thursday
11am - 7pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 11am ET
delivery Info
Delivery estimateReady in about same dayPaymentCash
Today’s hours
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Ratings and reviews of Top Shelf Bud - Hixson
(5 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
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j........1
4 days ago
Love
c........n
February 7, 2026
I was very impressed with the bud and disposables I got from you guys. I didn’t know I could buy bud this strong from a smoke shop. I also love the caramels. My favorite shop to visit.
r........4
February 9, 2026
The employees are super knowledgeable and get you to the nice high you are longing for. Have a great selection of the best quality flower, vapes and edibles as well
c........7
February 6, 2026
Great customer service and so many different options to choose from! The best quality products in Chattanooga! Very helpful and knowledgeable staff! Best prices for the best products! Highly recommend this store . Love it!