Ratings and reviews of Top Shelf Bud - Hixson
(5 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-5 of 5
j........1
4 days ago
Love
c........n
February 7, 2026
I was very impressed with the bud and disposables I got from you guys. I didn’t know I could buy bud this strong from a smoke shop. I also love the caramels. My favorite shop to visit.
r........4
February 9, 2026
The employees are super knowledgeable and get you to the nice high you are longing for. Have a great selection of the best quality flower, vapes and edibles as well
c........7
February 6, 2026
Great customer service and so many different options to choose from! The best quality products in Chattanooga! Very helpful and knowledgeable staff! Best prices for the best products! Highly recommend this store . Love it!
c........p
February 6, 2026
Great store with great selection.