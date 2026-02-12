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About this cbd-store
Top Shelf Bud - Lakesite
We are a local, family owned CBD/Hemp shop located in Hixson and Lakesite Tn. We specialize in keeping the best quality of THCA flower strains available. We also carry the top brands of disposables, Rosin, gummies, caramels, edibles, syrups, chocolate bars, infused drinks, and much more. We carry several brands of mushroom gummies and chocolate bars as well. We also have a great selection of all types of accessories in stock.
Leafly member since 2026
- 8513 Hixson Pike Suite A, Hixson, TN
- call 14234974211
- send an email
- Followers: 10
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License 87-2802014
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (ET)
friday
11am - 7pm
saturday
12pm - 5pm
sunday
12pm - 5pm
monday
11am - 7pm
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
thursday
11am - 7pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 11am ET
delivery Info
Delivery estimateReady in about same dayPaymentCash
Today’s hours
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Ratings and reviews of Top Shelf Bud - Lakesite
(7 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
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s........g
February 12, 2026
Great atmosphere. Good people. Great products! Highly recommend!
d........d
February 12, 2026
Most knowledgeable people in Chattanooga and they are all so nice! Love this place!
CBD store response:
Thank you for the kind words!
February 12, 2026
b........n
February 12, 2026
Long time favorite. They always have the best flower in town. Period.
CBD store response:
Thank you! We appreciate you and your business!
February 12, 2026
c........n
February 7, 2026
I love this shop. I picked up the Chimera this visit and it’s the best bud I’ve ever had. So glad I found you guys.