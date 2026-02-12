Ratings and reviews of Top Shelf Bud - Lakesite
(7 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-7 of 7
s........g
February 12, 2026
Great atmosphere. Good people. Great products! Highly recommend!
d........d
February 12, 2026
Most knowledgeable people in Chattanooga and they are all so nice! Love this place!
CBD store response:
Thank you for the kind words!
February 12, 2026
b........n
February 12, 2026
Long time favorite. They always have the best flower in town. Period.
CBD store response:
Thank you! We appreciate you and your business!
February 12, 2026
c........n
February 7, 2026
I love this shop. I picked up the Chimera this visit and it’s the best bud I’ve ever had. So glad I found you guys.
a........1
February 6, 2026
I've been a customer for a little over 2 years and I love the knowledgeable staff and the quality of the products! I stopped driving to Cherokee because of how good their bud is, couldn't recommend more!
t........p
February 6, 2026
Better products and weigh heavy, I’ve been all over Chattanooga to multiple places and this is the best.
g........l
February 6, 2026
Best products around.