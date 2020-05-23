Tribe's impeccable CBD + cannabinoid marketplace empowers you to take your well-being into your own hands by equipping you with not only top-quality products, but also the knowledge of how holistic alternatives can improve your overall health and wellness. Our Promise We partner with advocates of wellness, from hemp growers to policy makers to consumers. The problem is the lack of access to pure, top-quality CBD and cannabinoid products and the indiscernible information regarding the healing qualities of these natural alternatives. We bring communities together in cohesive harmony to share the knowledge and benefits of a natural, abundant resource so you can experience an improvement in their overall health and well-being while having a positive impact on our Earth. Tribe’s promise to you is a simple one: your health and wellness is our priority. We will provide you high-quality CBD and cannabinoid products to enhance a healthy lifestyle and provide alternatives to wellness management.