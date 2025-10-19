Welcome to Tweedle D’s, your go-to cannabis dispensary in Jacksonville Beach offering top-shelf products, a laid-back beach vibe, and unmatched customer service. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or new to the scene, we’re here to elevate your experience with premium flower, potent concentrates, and the finest American-made glass and so much MORE! At Tweedle D’s, we curate only the best craft cannabis strains grown by top-tier cultivators to a wide selection of THC concentrates like wax, shatter, live resin, and rosin that pack a serious punch. Our cannabis flower is hand-selected for potency, terpene profile, and freshness, ensuring every bud meets the highest standard. Looking for glass? Explore our collection of high-quality American made glass – functional art pieces that blend performance with personality, all crafted by skilled local and national glassblowers. What sets Tweedle D’s apart is our commitment to quality, community, and cannabis culture. We’re not just a weed store near the beach – we’re a hub for education, connection, and discovery. Our knowledgeable staff is here to guide you through the best products for your needs, whether you're chasing flavor, effect, or elevation. Located just steps from the ocean, Tweedle D’s is your chill, friendly neighborhood Jacksonville Beach dispensary. Stop in, stay a while, and find your new favorite strain. We feature amazing brands like Wyld, Keef, & Cycling Frog and our house brands as well offering extreme value for any Cannabis user. Stop by and see us today!